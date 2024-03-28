Xponential Event Expects 'Elevated Global Presence In Autonomous And Robotics Industry' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Xponential – or XPONENTIAL, as the organizers prefer it – the technology event for autonomy, is poised to further solidify its standing as the premier global gathering of industry leaders from April 22-25, 2024 in San Diego.

XPONENTIAL organizers, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), are forecasting an increase in attendance from outside the US compared to the 2023 show, which also saw a significant boost in international participation (a 65 percent increase over 2022).

This multi-year trend highlights the growing global appeal of XPONENTIAL as a must-attend event for industry professionals worldwide. Addressing the urgent need for cross-collaboration among leaders in different sectors and countries is essential for establishing the systems and standards for an autonomous future.

Tom Mitchell, president at Messe Düsseldorf North America says:“The surge in international interest for XPONENTIAL 2024 demonstrates how this event is a catalyst for advancing the field of autonomous and robotics technology on a world-wide scale.

“Our global footprint as an international B2B trade show organizer allows us to reach the key markets all over the world, facilitating business and networking opportunities beyond borders.”

