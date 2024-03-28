Jordanian Foreign Minister, British Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi discussed via a phone call with his British counterpart David Cameron efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers stressed the importance of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopting resolution No. 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan.

They also agreed to continue cooperation and coordination to bring sufficient, sustainable and immediate humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian and British Foreign Ministers also discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between their two countries. (QNA)

