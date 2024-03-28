Almost 90 Houses Damaged After Nighttime Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, two private houses were destroyed and 86 more were damaged as a result of the Russian nighttime drone attack.

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev reported this in Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"City services are working to eliminate the consequences of a night attack by enemy drones. It has been confirmed that two private houses were destroyed and 86 more have sustained partial destruction or damage," Kurtiev wrote.

Since this morning, relevant services have been working to eliminate the aftermath of the attack.

As reported, on the night of March 28, the enemy launched Shahed UAVs at Zaporizhzhia. In the Zaporizhzhia region, 11 enemy drones were destroyed.

There was no way to avoid hits. The enemy attacked the region's transport infrastructure. Debris also fell in the private sector. Two people were injured.