Trailblazing Success: The Nissan X-TRAIL's Journey

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 28 March 2024 – Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is celebrating an exceptional year for the Nissan X-TRAIL since its launch in February 2023. Marking a 76% growth in volume, the seven-seater SUV has outpaced the market, affirming its status as the segment leader.



Headlines were made in March with the Great X-TRAIL Expedition, an event that showcased its superior capabilities and adventuring spirit. Influencers and media participants documented this thrilling journey, creating a buzz across digital platforms and amplifying the vehicle's robust persona.



X-Trail defied the ordinary once more, creating permanent memories during an unforgettable event hosted at Ski Dubai. Nissan's Great Xscape invited influencers and families to explore the power of the X-TRAIL on icy terrain, offering a camping experience like no other.



Throughout the year, the X-TRAIL has been spotlighted through collaborations with key online personalities, resulting in a series of test drives that highlighted its versatility and appeal. A Back to School campaign brought us some highly viewed online stories, like Remy Baghdadi who illustrated a day in her life, emphasizing family bonding and the X-TRAIL's role in supporting her busy schedule. Zinobia Mistry celebrated Diwali with hers, showcasing the vehicle amidst festive decorations and community connections. Harm Al Shamsi highlighted eco-consciousness and the joy of family routines, with a focus on sustainability and spaciousness. Pilot Salma Al Baloushi demonstrated those tech-savvy features, aligning with her profession and lifestyle.



Further to that, in a notable campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the X-TRAIL was wrapped in pink, and influential female drivers brought awareness, underlining Nissan's dedication to community engagement and social responsibility.



The Nissan X-TRAIL's appeal to both families and adventurers is a lot to do with its blend of utility and innovation. The intelligent 4x4 system, equipped with a Drive Mode Selector, provides stability and traction for diverse terrains. Safety proves paramount with the Nissan Safety Shield 360's suite, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Warning. The ProPILOT Assist offers a semi-autonomous driving experience, enhancing confidence on the road. Additionally, the X-TRAIL's class-leading 10.8-inch Heads-Up Display and intuitive design solidify its position as a household favourite while also pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.



Arabian Automobiles invites customers to explore the X-TRAIL's unmatched offerings and join the ranks of those enjoying the future of driving. For more information, or to book a test drive, please visit nissan-dubaior contact 800-NISSAN (800-647726) to speak with a sales representative today.





