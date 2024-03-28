COVID-19 To Make A Significant Impact On The Loan Origination Software And Expect To Have Tremendous Growth In The Next Two Quarters Of FY 2020

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global loan origination software market is an emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The global loan origination software market was valued USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is presumed to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR 13.2%. The growth is attributed to a surge in automation in BFSI sector to enhance the customer experience. Furthermore, the advent of new companies in BFSI and IT sectors is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.

Moreover, growing government initiatives in emerging economies to enhance SMEs and large enterprise lending further led to an increase in the adoption of the loan origination software market. However, growing cyber-attack and breaches hinder the market growth.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Loan Origination Software Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Highlights



By Component, the Solution segment holds the higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technology to enhance staff productivity.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment holds the higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of a broad offering of a cloud computing environment that includes; lower costs, scalability, and legacy interaction and among others.

By application, the bank holds a higher CAGR and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advent of new companies in the banking and IT sectors that adopt advanced technologies to compete with leading companies.

The growth of the loan origination software market is likely to increase amid coronavirus outbreak on account of government initiatives to provide loans to SMEs to sustain the business operations.

North America holds a higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of leading vendors offering loan origination software market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market in the adoption of loan origination software market on account of the adoption of advanced technologies by financial institutions in emerging economies.



Key Players



Calyx Software

FICS

Fiserv

Byte Software

PCLender

LLC

Mortgage Builder Software

Mortgage Cadence (Accenture)

Wipro

Tavant Tech

D+H Corp

Lending QB

Black Knight

ISGN Corp

Pegasystems

Juris Technologies

SPARK

Access Consulting Group

Turnkey Lender





Loan origination Software Market Segmentation

By Component



Solution

Services



Training Services

Consulting and Implementation

Support Services







By Deployment Mode



Cloud

On-Premise



By Organization Size



SMEs

Large Enterprise



By Application



Banks,

Credit union,

Mortgage lenders,

Mortgage brokers and

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN28032024004597010339ID1108032443