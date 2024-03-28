               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Canada Not To Extend Migration Program For Displaced Ukrainians


3/28/2024 5:16:52 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian emergency visa program for Ukrainians fleeing war will not be extended for a new term.

That's according to a report by Globe & Mail referring to Immigration Minister Mark Miller, Ukrinform saw.

The minister said he did not intend to extend the emergency visa program for Ukrainians beyond the deadline, which requires those willing to come to Canada by the end of the month, the article says.

According to the report, the continuation of the program program is not being actively considered at the moment.

Read also: Canada should already join Ukraine's recovery efforts – Consul General in Toront

At the same time, Miller emphasized that Canada will maintain flexibility in responding to the migration aspect of the war in Ukraine as such operational flexibility is requited to respond to any developments in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in March 2022, Canada announced the Canadian-Ukrainian Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), under which nearly 250,000 Ukrainians have so far arrived in the country. The program entitles Ukrainians fleeing war to an urgent multi-annual work and residence permit in Canada, as well as financial assistance and free temporary accommodation. New applications for CUAET are not accepted any longer while holders of visas obtained within the program are to arrive in Canada by the end of March to be able to enter the country.

Photo: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

