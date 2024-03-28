'Crew': How Much Did Kareena, Tubu, Kriti Charge For Their Roles?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film 'Crew' is all set to hit the big screen on March 29, 2024, and ahead of the film's release, let us have a look at how much the cast charged for their roles in the film.
How much did Kareena, Tubu, Kriti, Diljit, Kapil charge for their roles?
The film 'Crew' is all set to hit the big screen on March 29, 2024, and ahead of the film's release, let us have a look at how much the cast charged for their roles in the film.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has reported charged Rs 10 crore.
Tabu is believed to have charged a salary of approximately Rs 3-4 crore.
Kriti Sanon demanded Rs 3-4 crore for her role in the film.
Diljit Dosanjh has a small but important role in the film and his fee is Rs 3 crore.
Kapil Sharma has a special role in the film and demanded between Rs 40-50 lakh.
