Expo 2023 Doha Hosts Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Expo 2023 Doha Wednesday hosted an awards ceremony in which participating countries were honoured for displaying innovations. After featuring the latest trends in sustainability, farming and environmental preservation and hosting a slew of cultural activities, the expo will conclude Thursday at Al Bidda Park.

The ceremony was attended by HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiya and other dignitaries including HE the Expo 2023 Doha commissioner-general ambassador Bader Omar al-Dafa, Bureau International Des Exposition (BIE) Secretary-General Dimitri Kerkentzes and ambassadors of various countries.

The International Zone Wednesday hosted a slew of cultural performances.

Under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment”, Expo 2023 Doha focused on modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness and sustainability.

The event promoted sustainable innovations and combat desertification through activities and celebrations that lasted for 179 days while drawing visitors from across the world.

MENAFN27032024000067011011ID1108030490