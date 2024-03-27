Historic! Hyderabad Witnessed Record-Breaking Run Fest In SRH Vs MI Encounter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a breathtaking display of power-hitting and record-breaking performances, the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Hyderabad witnessed cricketing history being rewritten. The clash not only enthralled fans with its intense competition but also saw two significant records being shattered.

- Most number of overall runs in a t20 match

- Most number of sixes in a t20 match

Firstly, the match saw the most number of overall runs ever scored in a T20 match. Both teams unleashed an onslaught of boundaries and sixes, thrilling spectators with their aggressive batting displays. The relentless pursuit of runs led to a total that surpassed all previous benchmarks, highlighting the exceptional batting talent on display.

Additionally, the encounter witnessed the most number of sixes ever hit in a T20 match. Batsmen from both SRH and MI showcased their ability to clear the boundaries with ease, sending the ball sailing into the stands on numerous occasions. The relentless assault on the bowlers resulted in a remarkable tally of sixes, setting a new standard for power-hitting in T20 cricket.

This match will remembered as a spectacle of extraordinary batting feats and unparalleled entertainment. As cricket enthusiasts marvel at the records shattered during this epic clash, they eagerly anticipate witnessing more historic moments in the thrilling journey of the Indian Premier League.

