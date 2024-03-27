Local Election Campaigns Heat Up In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Mac 28 (NNN-TRT) – Istanbul mayoral candidates are exerting their final efforts, to rally support in the lead-up to the local elections on Mac 31, unveiling their plans and striving to resonate with voters to secure their support.

Twenty-two political party candidates and 27 independent candidates will vie for the mayor of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The race is expected to be neck and neck between Ekrem Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor, representing the Republican People's Party (CHP), and Murat Kurum, the candidate fielded by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

In the 2019 local elections, the AKP experienced a significant setback as it lost control of the municipality to the CHP for the first time in 25 years. It was also a major blow to Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the leader of AKP and once served as the mayor of Istanbul in the megacity between 1994-1998.

Erdogan held a rally in Istanbul on Mac 23, to support his party's candidate, urging citizens to vote for Kurum.

“With Murat Kurum, a strong candidate and a strong man, we will usher in a new era in Istanbul,” Erdogan declared to a crowd of 650,000 people.

Imamoglu, meanwhile, has been addressing the public in different districts each day, emphasising his achievements over the past five years and actively listening to the problems and demands of Istanbulites.

Nasuh Mahruki, an independent candidate for the district mayorship of Besiktas, on the European side of the city, underscored the importance of Istanbul as the financial and industrial hub of the city.

“Factories and industries are located here, providing employment opportunities for people,” he said, noting that, all political parties attach significant importance to Istanbul.

Come Sunday, polls across the country will welcome over 61 million eligible voters, including one million first-time participants.– NNN-TRT