Deficient Rainfall Recorded In 7 Kashmir Districts

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least seven districts of Kashmir division have recorded deficient rainfall in the ongoing season till Wednesday (March 27) while Shopian district has become the only place where large deficient precipitation has been recorded during the period.
The data prepared by the Meteorological department (MeT) said that Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Kupwara have recorded deficient rainfall from March 01-March 27, 2024.ADVERTISEMENT
Srinagar, as per the data has recorded a precipitation of 80.5 mm rainfall against the normal precipitation of 102.2, recording a deficit of 21 per cent during the period.
Anantnag however, has recorded a rainfall of 74.0 mm against the normal precipitation of 125.6 mm while Budgam recorded 58.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 10.3.0 mm during the period.
Bandipora and Randerbal recorded a deficient rainfall of 49 per cent and 24 percent respectively, the data said, adding that Kulgam and Kupwara have recorded a deficient rainfall of 44 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.
According to the data, Shopian district in South Kashmir have recorded a large deficient rainfall of 76 percent as against the normal precipitation of 101.2 mm, the station has recorded just 24.3 mm rainfall.
Baramulla and Pulwama stations have, however, recorded normal precipitation during the period, the data added.
