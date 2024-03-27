UAE, Jordan carry out another joint humanitarian relief operation for Gaza

(MENAFN) The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense recently announced the execution of a second joint drop operation by the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force, targeting the delivery of humanitarian and food aid to the Gaza Strip. This coordinated effort saw the UAE Air Force collaborating with Jordan to airlift a total of 28 tons of relief aid directly into Gaza.



The significance of this endeavor lies in its demonstration of unwavering cooperation and coordination between the UAE and Jordan, with a primary objective of providing essential relief and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza. Emphasis was placed on reaching areas in the northern Gaza Strip and other regions that are often difficult to access, ensuring that aid reaches those in need most effectively.



Referred to as "Operation Gallant Knight/3," this joint operation underscores the commitment of both nations to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people during times of crisis. By working together under this initiative, the UAE and Jordan aim to alleviate the suffering of civilians affected by the ongoing humanitarian challenges in Gaza, reaffirming their dedication to supporting their Palestinian brethren in times of need.

