Belgian Farmers rally with Tractors in Brussels over EU agricultural policy, low income

(MENAFN) Belgian farmers drove tractors into Brussels on Tuesday, near the EU Commission building, to protest against the bloc's agricultural policy and low income, according to local media reports.



The farmers staged a rally with their tractors while EU agriculture ministers were meeting, as reported by RTL broadcaster.



Around 150 tractors blocked streets, causing traffic disruptions, the broadcaster stated.



This marked the third protest in Brussels by farmers from various regions of Belgium, following demonstrations on Feb. 1 and Feb. 26.



Farmers across Europe have been expressing frustration for months over low wages and EU and national policies, including restrictions on food imports and trade support for Ukrainian grain.



Last week, the EU decided to impose barrier duties on grain exports from Belarus and Russia, following protests by farmers in Europe demanding an end to tax-exempt and duty-free Ukrainian food product exports.



Farmers argue that inexpensive Ukrainian agricultural products are harming farming in EU countries, especially those bordering Ukraine.



In mid-March, the EU Commission also agreed to abandon pesticide restrictions, increase subsidies for rye and barley, maintain the current level of agricultural tax, and ease restrictions on plant protection products and fallow land requirements.



Additionally, the Polish government reached an agreement with farmers last week to resolve nationwide protests.

