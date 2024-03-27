Call For Entries For Milestone Tenth Edition Of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East Emergent Designer Prize In Partnership With Tashkeel

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Designers from across GCC invited to submit design proposals focused on the theme of Enchanting Winds

Dubai, UAE – 18 March 2024| Continuing its longstanding tradition of nurturing talented and ambitious designers from across the region, Van Cleef & Arpels in partnership with Tashkeel has announced the open call for the landmark tenth edition of the Middle East Emergent Designer Prize with the theme, 'Enchanting Winds.'

The open call goes live on 15 March, with a deadline to respond before 21 April 2024 at 10PM GST.

Symbolising strength as well as compassion, wind represents freedom and enchantment. Ranging from charming light breezes to imposing hurricanes and tornadoes, wind possesses specific resonance in desert lands, where languages and dialects have numerous terms for the myriad movements of air across both sea and sand.

From naseem and harmattan to khamsin, simoom and shamal, these currents of air form part of the cultural heritage of communities that are rooted as much on the waves as they are on the dunes.

Van Cleef & Arpels and Tashkeel are inviting applicants to create a work of contemporary functional design that responds to the theme of 'Enchanting Winds.' Submitted proposals should incorporate creativity and innovation in enforcing the aspect of form and function.

Winners will be announced at a major exhibition celebrating ten years of the Van Cleef & Arpels

Middle East Emergent Designer Prize later in 2024. The winning designer will receive AED 30,000 to produce her or his design during a 12-week period, with the final design piece to be showcased at a special ceremony upon completion.

Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East & India said:

'Van Cleef & Arpels is extremely proud to announce the landmark tenth edition of the Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East Emergent Designer Prize. The Maison's partnership with Tashkeel has provided emerging artists in the Middle East with the essential support that designers and innovators need to become successful professionals. As one of the region's longest running prizes, the Emergent Designer Prize has set the benchmark for nurturing design talent by shedding light on the wealth of creativity thriving across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. We look forward to receiving innovative and visionary submissions for this year's theme of 'Enchanting Winds'.

Karam Hoar, Marketing & Communications Manager at Tashkeel, said: 'Since 2013, Tashkeel and Van Cleef & Arpels have organised this competition to nurture and promote emerging talent. Year after year, we see the extraordinary wealth of creativity and depth of talent at work across this region. This tenth edition will be a celebration of the success of so many of the creative professionals who have taken part, as well as an important showcase for a new emerging talent. We are delighted to partner with Van Cleef & Arpels once again to bring exciting upcoming designers to the world's attention.'

The Prize encourages a sustainable approach to design proposals, including the sourcing of materials locally and ethically, whether reused, recycled or recreated with a minimal carbon footprint. Submissions in the form of jewellery and/or watch design are not accepted. The call is open to all artists and designers living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, and submissions must be original and entirely the work of the applicant.

Moufida Mohideen, winner of the 9th edition of the Middle East Emergent Designer Prize, commented on the impact that the prize had on her developing career: 'I was at university when I won the prize, and it provided me with an important opportunity to express my vision to a distinguished panel of judges.'



Applicants can find details on how to enter on Tashkeel's website, tashkeel, and there will be also a bilingual presentation on the Tashkeel YouTube Channel later in March.