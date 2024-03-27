ED Raids AAP Leader Singla’S Residence Based On Kejriwal’S Information: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla in the excise policy case, sources said.

Sources said that the raids come after information was revealed during the grilling of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 in the case and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court.

Singla, a former AAP candidate, had contested elections from Delhi's Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat under the AAP banner.

Apart from his political endeavours, Singla also holds key roles within the party hierarchy, serving as the AAP's in-charge for Goa and co-in-charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As per ED, Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours granted in the said policy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said that approximately Rs 45 crore from criminal activities were utilised in the electoral campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Goa.

On March 23, the ED conducted similar raids at the home of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in the national capital.