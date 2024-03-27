Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 386 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army launched 386 attacks on seven settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian military carried out an air strike on Malynivka. 46 UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka. Five MLRS attacks were recorded in Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne," he said.

In addition, 334 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Levadne, and Verbove.

There were 39 reports of residential buildings and infrastructure being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

As earlier reported, the enemy launched 380 attacks, including four air strikes, on eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region the day before.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA