Qatar Diabetes Association Celebrates Garangao

Doha: The Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) recently organised an eventful evening for diabetic children and their families to celebrate Garangao.

Garangao is one of the most important and popular Ramadan events in Qatar and the Gulf. It comes on the fourteenth night of Ramadan to celebrate the halfway point of the holy month.

About fifty children and their families participated in the event in their traditional costumes and while singing popular Garangao songs, bringing back memories and reviving Qatar's heritage and traditions.

The QDA's celebration also included a variety of popular games, crafts and artistic activities, as well as gifting traditional Garangao items which brought joy to the hearts of the children.

The event additionally marked an enjoyable educational experience for the children as they learned about the beautiful past and heritage of their families and grandparents and the value of celebrating Garangao to Qataris.

Garangao is one of the most prominent customs and traditions in Qatar.

It strengthens the fabric of society, its entity and social interaction. It also acquires children with behavioral patterns that contribute to shaping their personalities and instills religious values.