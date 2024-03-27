Fee Panel Warns Private Schools Of Action For Charging Fee On Retrospective Basis

The JKFFRC, in an order observes that the private educational institutions are either in process of completing the admission process or have completed the same.“Complaints are pouring in from the parents, that some schools are charging fee retrospectively for the months the student has not been on rolls of the school and has not availed any services from the school.”

In this regard, the order says, all the private schools are put under orders not to charge fee retrospectively for the period a student has not been on the rolls of school.“The school shall charge fee from the date a student is actually admitted in the school,” reads the order.

“Any violation (of the order) shall warrant action in accordance with law, which may include recommending to the government for de-recognition/dis-affiliation of the school,” the order reads.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now