Euronews Publishes Article Regarding XI Global Baku Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The XI Global Baku Forum has attracted the attention of majorfigures in world politics, a published article in Euronews said, Azernews reports.

The article mentions that current and former leaders met on theplatform of the Global Baku Forum based on the principles ofsolidarity, equality, and inclusiveness to exchange views and findsolutions to global problems.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed more than fourcurrent and 40 former presidents and prime ministers at the openingof the event.

Euronews notes that the theme of the forum, "Fixing a FracturedWorld," highlights the need to modernize outdated institutions andglobal governance. Artificial intelligence, innovation, and globalhealth were also discussed.

Forum participants discussed global conflicts and called forcooperation and dialog, especially in light of the situation inUkraine. Former President of the European Central Bank, Jean-ClaudeTrichet, mentioned the need to adapt to the changes that haveoccurred over the past 70 years.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum, held under the patronage ofthe President of the Azerbaijan Republic with the organizationalsupport of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, broughttogether representatives of more than 70 countries and influentialinternational organizations, including more than 350 guests.