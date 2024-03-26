Women Seek Out Business In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Doing business in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states is a growing opportunity that will be explored by a delegation of Brazilian women. How to invest and tap into these markets was the topic of the“WAHI Committee Seminar – Saudi Arabia Mission” held on Tuesday (26) in São Paulo in the headquarters of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC). The institution will take a women's delegation to the Gulf state in May. (Pictured above, the WAHI Seminar featuring ABCC CEO Tamer Mansour, R.)

A chat between female leaders was moderated by ABCC Secretary-General & CEO Tamer Mansour, who said that Saudi Arabia is and will remain a sacred destination for all Muslims, but the country is opening up to the outside world and seeking to attract tourists beyond the annual pilgrims to the city of Mecca. As an example of this recent tourist pursuit, he mentioned the holding of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Event was held in the headquarters of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber in São Paulo

ABCC Institutional Relations Director Fernanda Baltazar commented on her own experience as a women leader, her relationship with the Arab countries, and female leaders she met there. She mentioned the examples of the head of an association of women-led small enterprises in Mauritania, female technicians and scientists in Morocco, and a Saudi female oncologist. Baltazar said that Saudi Arabia has well-prepared, internationalized young female leaders with a keen interest in technology in a market with a high purchasing power.“They are also open and intent on internationalizing their country so that businesspeople visit it,” said Baltazar.

Syngenta Sustainability Vice President Grazielle Parenti said that Saudi Arabia is undergoing major transformations very quickly, but values that are dear to Arabs like trust remain as essential as ever for long-lasting connections and business. She said Brazil can enjoy the opportunities arising from the Arab country's Vision 2030, a strategic plan that seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.“Sustainability is an agenda that can bring opportunities to Brazil. And there is money to invest, which makes all the difference,” she said.

ABCC Board Member Renata Maron pointed out that her first trip to the country was in 2019, and she has recently gone back there.“Since 2019 Saudi Arabia has advanced 50 years in five,” she summed up. As an example of this change the country is going through, she mentioned the MBC Media Group, which moved from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Riyadh in 2022.“Most of its leaders are women, and they make a point of showcasing that,” said Maron. ABCC Communication & Marketing Vice President Silvia Antibas opened the seminar and said that the institution established the WAHI Committee“to give visibility to women playing leading roles and to connect Brazilian and Arab women.” The seminar also featured WAHI Committee chairwoman and ABCC Board Member Alessandra Frisso, who presented opportunities in the Saudi market for Brazilian women entrepreneurs.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

