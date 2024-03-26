Pakistani Forces Thwart Attack On Naval Base, Killing 4 Terrorists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 26 (KUNA) -- At least four "terrorists" and a paramilitary soldier were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on a naval base in Turbat district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said military on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, terrorists attempted to attack a naval base PNS Siddique in Turbat but the attempt was foiled due to the "swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets".

The ISPR said, "Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled the killing of all four terrorists in the ensuing joint clearance operation."

An operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, said the military.

"Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," it concluded.

PNS Siddique is among the biggest naval air stations in the country. A banned local outfit Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes a week after security forces foiled a militant attack on the Port Authority Complex in Pakistan's Gwadar complex killing at least eight terrorists attempting to enter the complex.

The attack came at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has ended ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

