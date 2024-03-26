Asia Mostly Up, Korea At 2-Year Highs

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Most Asia-Pacific markets rose Tuesday, with South Korea's benchmark Kospi hitting two-year highs as investors digested a fresh batch of economic data.

In Japan, the Nikkei dipped 16.09 points to 40,398.03.

Japan's service producer price index for February coming in at 2.1%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index regained 144.68 points, or 0.9%, to 16,618.32, powered by energy and industrial stocks.

Singapore's manufacturing output increased 14.2% in February from January. January saw a 6.7% decline in manufacturing.

Korean markets prospered, after hitting their highest level since February 2022 earlier in the day.

Australian markets dipped after coming close to its all-time high on Monday.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 recovered 17.99 points, or 0.5%, to 3,543.75.

In Korea, the Kospi index restocked 19.52 points, or 0.7%, to 2,757.09.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index declined 65.76 points, or 0.3%, to 20,126.49.

Singapore's Straits Times Index recouped 35.23 points, or 1.1%, to 3,233.33.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 35.22 points, or 0.3%, to 12,031.81.

In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 31.71 points, or 0.4%, to 7,780.23.











MENAFN26032024000212011056ID1108022327