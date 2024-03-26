Ukrainian Forces Attack Konstantin Olshansky Ship, Which Russia Stole In 2014

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have used a Neptune missile to attack the Konstantin Olshansky, a warship that Russian invaders captured in 2014.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, a decision was made to inflict fire damage on this unit. We have no choice. We used a Ukrainian Neptune, and the damage was inflicted," Pletenchuk said.

He noted that Russia stole the warship from Ukraine in 2014 during the occupation of Crimea. According to him, it remained in the bay for nine years and the invaders began to dismantle it for spare parts, but in the tenth year of the war, they realized that they were running out of large landing ships, so the vessel was restored within a year.

Pletenchuk also confirmed that the hit Russian ships Azov, Yamal and Ivan Khurs would not be able to perform combat missions in the near future.

On March 24, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukraine's defense forces had hit Russia's large landing ships, Yamal and Azov, a communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

