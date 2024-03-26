OIC Condemns the Israeli Occupation’s Decision to Confiscate Thousands of Dunums of Northern Al-Aghwar Lands

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 March 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to seize 8,000 dunums in the northern Al-Aghwar area of the West Bank with the aim of expanding colonial settlements. The OIC considers that this reflects the Israeli occupation's persistence in committing more crimes and taking illegal measures in flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.



The OIC renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities towards putting an end to all crimes and attacks of the Israeli occupation throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, especially in the Gaza Strip.







