               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OIC Condemns the Israeli Occupation’s Decision to Confiscate Thousands of Dunums of Northern Al-Aghwar Lands


3/26/2024 4:57:38 AM

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 March 2024

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to seize 8,000 dunums in the northern Al-Aghwar area of the West Bank with the aim of expanding colonial settlements. The OIC considers that this reflects the Israeli occupation's persistence in committing more crimes and taking illegal measures in flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

The OIC renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities towards putting an end to all crimes and attacks of the Israeli occupation throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, especially in the Gaza Strip.


MENAFN26032024005338014459ID1108021454

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search