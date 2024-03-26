56Th National Kho Kho Championship: Over 1300 Participants From 73 Teams To Vie For Top Honours

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The anticipation and excitement surrounding Kho Kho are set to soar as the 56th National Kho Kho Championship gears up for an exhilarating showcase of talent.

With a record-breaking participation of 73 teams, comprising 1,332 players, coaches, and managers from 37 States/Union Territories and units across the nation, this event promises to be a celebration of skill, athleticism, and sportsmanship.

Organised by the Kho Kho Association of Delhi (KKAD) under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), this prestigious championship is scheduled to commence on March 27 followed by the Opening Ceremony at K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the capital.

Teams from every corner of the country will converge to compete for the coveted title, creating an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and fierce competition.

Highlighting the commitment to ensure fair play and smooth conduct of matches, the championship will engage the services of 100 technical officials.

Additionally, a dedicated team of 50 office bearers from KKFI, 100 officials from the Kho Kho Association of Delhi, and 200 enthusiastic volunteers will work tirelessly to ensure a memorable experience for all participants and spectators.

"We are thrilled to host the 56th National Kho Kho Championship with such overwhelming participation from across the nation," said Sudhanshu Mittal, President KKFI.

"Kho Kho is not just a sport; it's a sentiment to the people of India. It is a cultural phenomenon that brings people together. We are proud to provide a platform for talented players to showcase their skills and inspire the next generation of Kho Kho players."

In addition to the intense competition, the championship holds significance for the Ultimate Kho Kho franchises, as eminent players identified during the event may find a place in their teams' drafts ahead of the upcoming third session of the Ultimate Kho Kho League this year.

Moreover, KKFI intends to host the Kho Kho World Cup in England in September 2024, with the participation of 12 teams in both categories from 5 continents aiming to secure the discipline's inclusion in the Asian Games and Olympics in the coming years.

The Organising Committee revealed the official Mascot of the Kho Kho World Championship, named "Dhakad," signifying a noteworthy achievement in the sport's promotion.

The championship promises to be a showcase of athleticism, strategy, and teamwork, with players demonstrating their agility and tactical prowess on the field. Spectators can expect thrilling matches and moments of sheer brilliance as teams vie for top honours.

Prasar Bharti, being the official broadcast partner for this championship, will provide live coverage of all quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals for both the men's and women's categories matches on the DD Sports Network.