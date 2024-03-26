Speaker Of Azerbaijan's Parliament Meets With Serbian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has metwith Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Ana Brnabic on thesidelines of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union inGeneva, Azernews reports.

They commended the current state of high-level relations betweenthe two countries, noting the progress in political and economiccooperation, as well as collaboration in various other domains.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that theexcellent relations between the heads of state have significantlycontributed to the strengthening of friendship between the twocountries and their peoples. She further emphasized that thesepositive relations persist successfully between the twolegislatures. Recalling fondly her own official visit to Serbia,Sahiba Gafarova said that the meetings and discussions held duringthe trip had contributed to the expansion of ties between the twocountries' legislative bodies. The sides also exchanged views onexpanding cooperation between friendship groups and amongparliamentary committees.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Serbia extended hercongratulations on President Ilham Aliyev's resounding victory inthe snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan, noting that theSerbian monitoring mission had observed the ballot conducted in afree and democratic manner. She expressed Serbia's interest infurther expanding relations with Azerbaijan across various areas Brnabic highlighted the significant role played by bilateralinter-legislature links in the ongoing deepening of connectionsbetween the two countries.

Both speakers criticized the double standards evident in theinternational relations system, including within internationalorganizations such as the PACE. They agreed that such circumstancescontradicted the goals and mission of the PACE.

Additionally, they discussed the importance of the 29th sessionof the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change. The Serbian side extendedcongratulations to Azerbaijan for its forthcoming hosting of thissignificant event.

It was also noted that, in protest against the refusal to affirmthe credentials of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the PACE, theParliament of Serbia had appealed to the Organization's leadershipfor a reversal of that decision. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressedgratitude to the Serbian side for taking this action.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutualinterest.