Panamanian TV Chef Get Married In Boquete

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian chef and TV presenter

Argimiro Armuelles

and his girlfriend

Kira

got married this weekend in Alto Boquete, Chiriquí.

In an intimate ceremony, between family and close friends, they said“yes” after almost four years in a relationship.

"And the great day has arrived surrounded by lots of nature, family and good energy.

We are starting a new stage!” Argimiro wrote on his social networks along with a photo gallery.

Argimiro and Kira got engaged in September 2023.

This is the fellow who is usually reserved with his private life, but who shared the news last year and said that the“cupid” at that time had been his little dog Max, a mini

bull terrier.

The couple chose to appear with Max who was posing in their wedding photos.

