Sri Lankan Capital Wants To Pair With Washington As 'Sister City'

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's capital wants to pair with Washington as a 'sister city' and the proposal has been made to the Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States Mahinda Samarasinghe met the Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser at City Hall in the John Wilson Building.

The Ambassador and the Mayor held a cordial discussion on matters of mutual interest. The Ambassador congratulated Mayor Bowser on the election to the office of Mayor for the third term – a first for an African American woman in the history of the United States capital. He added that her efforts have contributed to the transformation of Washington D.C. in the recent past.

Ambassador Samarasinghe recalled with gratitude the efforts of American nationals who had contributed to the development of Sri Lanka since the 19th Century. He added that many Sri Lankans had contributed much to the United States in diverse fields.

He stated that the U.S. Treasury had supported Sri Lanka in its efforts to obtain and implement an IMF Programme that was of necessity to overcome recent economic challenges. He said that Sri Lanka is on its way to economic recovery and that could be used as a model for other nations.

He mentioned that the U.S. Development Finance Corporation was investing USD 553 million in a port development project focusing on the West Container Terminal in the Port of Colombo. This was indicative of renewed interest and confidence in the Sri Lankan economy, the Ambassador added.

The Ambassador proposed that the Mayor could lead a business delegation to Sri Lanka to take advantage of the new opportunities arising from the economic revival. He also suggested that the City of Washington D.C. could pair with the Sri Lankan capital as a 'sister city' and that he would work on this matter with the Mayor's office.

Associated with Mayor Bowser was Secretary of the District of Columbia Kimberly A. Bassett and senior officials from the Mayor's office. Officials of the Embassy of Sri Lanka joined Ambassador Samarasinghe at the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)