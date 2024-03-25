International community rallies together in unified stance of support for Russia

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the international community has rallied together in a unified stance of condemnation and support for Russia. The assault, which occurred on Friday and claimed over 130 lives while leaving numerous others injured, has prompted an outpouring of sympathy and solidarity from leaders and organizations across the globe.



United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres wasted no time in denouncing the attack, expressing his condemnation in the strongest terms possible. In a statement delivered by United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq, Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the affected families, the Russian people, and the government. The United Nations Security Council echoed these sentiments, urging all nations to collaborate closely with Moscow to ensure those responsible for the horrific act are brought to justice.



Volker Turk, the United Nation's human rights chief, emphasized the indefensible nature of the attack, asserting that no justification could possibly excuse such violence. Similarly, European Union Council President Charles Michel and the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, joined in condemning the atrocity, emphasizing the tragic loss of innocent lives and calling for global solidarity against terrorism.



Even NATO, through spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah, expressed unwavering condemnation of the attack, reaffirming the alliance's solidarity with Russia and offering sincere condolences to the victims and their families.



The attack, which targeted innocent concertgoers, has underscored the urgent need for international cooperation in combatting terrorism. Leaders from around the world have emphasized the importance of standing united against such acts of violence, regardless of geographical boundaries or political affiliations.



As Russia grapples with the aftermath of this senseless tragedy, the global community stands ready to offer support and assistance in any way possible. In the face of such adversity, the bonds of humanity and solidarity have proven to be unbreakable, serving as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of terrorism.

MENAFN25032024000045015687ID1108017482