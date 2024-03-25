(MENAFN) Dutch independent journalist Sonja van den Ende has sounded alarm bells, alleging that the West is actively seeking confrontation with Russia and diligently preparing for war. Speaking to RT, van den Ende emphasized the gravity of recent statements by senior civilian and military figures from NATO member states, who have raised concerns about potential Russian aggression.



Echoing Polish President Andrzej Duda's remarks, which referenced purported German research indicating a possible Russian invasion of NATO territories in the coming years, van den Ende highlighted the intensifying calls for increased defense spending among Western nations. She contended that such efforts are aimed at bolstering deterrence measures to forestall potential attacks.



Van den Ende, a contributor to various media outlets including Tehran Times and Insider Paper.com, asserted that it is the Western states themselves who are adopting aggressive postures and actively gearing up for conflict. She pointed to the proliferation of bellicose rhetoric and tangible measures such as stockpiling ammunition and advancing military drone technology, including long-range drones with the capacity to target Russian territories.



Moreover, van den Ende underscored the economic mobilization underway in European nations, indicating a shift towards a wartime footing. Despite these preparations, she cautioned that NATO remains ill-equipped for a direct confrontation with Russia, citing significant staffing shortages within the military, particularly in countries like Germany.



The journalist highlighted the reluctance among many Europeans to enlist in the armed forces, let alone participate in combat operations, posing a significant challenge to NATO's readiness efforts. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions and militarization, van den Ende's observations shed light on the precarious balance of power in Europe and the potential ramifications of Western aggression towards Russia.

