Ericsson and du reach 16.7 Gbps download speed on 5G Standalone with 10 aggregated carriers

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), announced today a landmark achievement in the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of mobile networks in the region.

In a trial on du’s live network without relying on test nodes, Ericsson and du successfully deployed 10 carriers per sector, achieving an aggregated download speed of up to 16.7 gigabits per second (Gbps) .

The implementation is based on Ericsson 5G SA New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation to combine 8 carriers of millimeter wave (mmWave) and 2 carriers of mid-band.

Leveraging Ericsson Radio System products, including AIR 6419, and mmWave band, this milestone paves the way for an increased network capacity that will provide existing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users with differentiated experiences and will provide new opportunities for augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and cloud gaming.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, says: “At du, we aim to take connectivity to the next level to fit the future of the United Arab Emirates and we are happy to announce that we have achieved a record by deploying 10 carriers’ aggregation over 5GSA live network to reach 16.7 Gbps. The trial with Ericsson represents a leap in our journey to build an exceptional network that delivers the best possible experience to our consumers.”

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are thrilled to have reached a great achievement in this groundbreaking trial with du. Demonstrating the power of 5G Standalone, this trial involving our New Radio Dual Connectivity and Carrier Aggregation solutions sets the scene for a future of innovative applications and services in the United Arab Emirates that will change the way we connect. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving the future of mobile communication.”

Ericsson and du enjoy a long-standing strategic partnership spanning many years that aims to provide exceptional user experiences for du's customers.





