Initial Vote Count Shows Senegal's Opposition Candidate Poised To Be Declared President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, March 25 (KUNA) -- Number of candidates in Senegal's presidential elections congratulated on Sunday candidate of the opposition coalition Bassirou Diomaye Faye for progressing in the initial vote count at the polling stations.

Senegal presidential candidate Khalifa Sall stated in a tweet on his X account "Senegalese have expressed their will today in peace and tranquility, which shows our commitment once again." He thanked the voters and congratulated Faye for first-round count of the votes at the electoral stations.

For her part, candidate Anta Babacar Ngom congratulated Diomaye Faye on her "X" account for progressing in the preliminary tally.

Abab Jibril, Mohamed Lamine Diallo, and Mamadou Diaw also congratulated Diomaye Faye for the progress obtained through the preliminary results.

The initial results indicate that Diomaye Faye is progressing in a number of ballot stations while waiting for the official announcements on the final results and the Constitutional Council's endorsement. (end)

mry











MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017137