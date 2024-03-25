OIC Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Niger Army

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 24 March 2024



The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a Niger army position in the west of the country on the night of 20-21 March 2024, which left some twenty people dead and several others wounded. �

The Secretary-General of the Organisation, H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, described the attack as cowardly and reprehensible and called for an end to such heinous acts. He reaffirmed the OIC's full solidarity with the authorities of Niger and the countries of the Sahel region in their efforts to combat terrorist groups.�

The Secretary-General also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Niger, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

