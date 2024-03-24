Egypt Builds Stockpile Of Essentials To Curb Price Fluctuations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a move to bolster market stability and shield consumers from price swings, the Egyptian government announced plans to build a strategic stockpile of essential goods.

The decision came during a meeting led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the affordability and availability of vital commodities.

“We are taking all necessary steps to address the current economic challenges, including the recent price hikes on certain goods,” Madbouly stated.

The stockpile will encompass a range of basic necessities, including food, medicine, and fuel. The government will collaborate with the private sector to establish and manage the reserves.

Consumers and businesses alike have applauded the government's initiative.

“This is a positive step that will help stabilize the markets and shield consumers from price gouging,” said Ahmed El-Sayed, a resident of Cairo.

“The government is taking the right course of action to tackle the economic hurdles facing the nation,” echoed Mohamed El-Araby, a businessman.

The stockpile initiative is part of a wider government strategy to address Egypt's economic woes. The country has been grappling with high inflation and a foreign currency shortage.

The government has implemented various measures to combat these challenges, such as floating the Egyptian pound, reducing subsidies, and raising taxes.

While these efforts have yielded some progress, the Egyptian economy remains vulnerable. The government hopes the strategic stockpile will further strengthen the economy and safeguard consumers.