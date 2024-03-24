Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ambassador Of Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today, March 24, with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar HE Munir Abdullah Ghannam.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and means of cooperation in providing facilities for the wounded Palestinian brothers who were received in Doha, as part of the initiative of HH the Amir to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.
