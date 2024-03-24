Leading AI scientists urge global collaboration to tackle technological risks

(MENAFN) A consortium comprising both Western and Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) experts has issued a stark warning, drawing parallels between the necessity for global cooperation in confronting the dangers posed by advanced technology and the collaborative efforts seen during the Cold War to prevent nuclear conflicts. These leading international figures convened in Beijing for discussions aimed at identifying critical "red lines" concerning the development and deployment of AI, particularly in sensitive areas such as bioweapon manufacturing and electronic warfare.



In a statement revealed by the Financial Times shortly after the gathering, the experts emphasized the imperative of adopting a unified approach to safeguarding the ethical and security implications of AI technologies. They underscored the potential for AI to present not only catastrophic but even existential threats to humanity within our lifetimes if left unchecked. Drawing parallels to the coordinated efforts that averted nuclear catastrophe during the Cold War, the statement highlighted the urgent need for similar levels of international coordination to mitigate the risks posed by unprecedented technological advancements.



Notable signatories to the statement include Geoffrey Hinton and Joshua Bengio, esteemed recipients of the Turing Award for their groundbreaking contributions to neural networks, often revered as the "godfathers" of AI. Additionally, the consortium includes Stuart Russell, a renowned computer science professor at UCLA, and Andrew Yao, a distinguished figure in China's computer science community. Their collective expertise and influence underscore the gravity of the concerns raised and the urgency of addressing them through concerted global action.



The statement serves as a clarion call for policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders worldwide to prioritize collaborative efforts in navigating the ethical, societal, and security challenges posed by AI. By fostering international cooperation and dialogue, the aim is to mitigate the potential risks associated with AI while harnessing its transformative potential for the betterment of humanity.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108014879