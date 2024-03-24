Four Fishermen Feared Dead In Tripura's Dumboor Lake

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, March 24 (IANS) At least four fishermen are feared dead when their makeshift 'Mancha' (platform) collapsed due to a Norwester wind at Dumboor Lake in Tripura's Dhalai district, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that one of the bodies has been recovered so far.

An official of the Dhalai District administration said that the fishermen often stay in the makeshift 'Mancha' to carry out fishing in the giant Dumboor Lake.

“Late on Saturday night, the makeshift 'Mancha' collapsed due to the Norwester wind and rain and the four fishermen fell into the deep water of the lake. The state disaster management personnel recovered one of the bodies. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel were called to join the search operation,” the official told IANS.

Senior district administration officials are camping in the area, 120 km south of Agartala.

Further details of the mishap are awaited.

There is a hydel power project near the lake from where the state's main River Gomati originates.