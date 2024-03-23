Ukraine Has Nothing To Do With Terrorist Attack In Moscow, Podolyak Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine has nothing to do with the shooting and explosions in
the Crocus City Hall (Moscow Region, Russia), Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of President
of Ukraine on his official X account.
He said they expected Russian officials' version of the
"Ukrainian trace" in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall.
"Primitivism and predictability are ideal characteristics of the
Russian security services."
"But it is still necessary to emphasize the facts once again. In
the central region, a group of armed men pass into a place of large
concentration of people. Without any inspections... For more than
1.5 hours this group was actively shooting people. There is no
intervention of law enforcers. In parallel - they undermine the
building... A group of terrorists in full composition calmly leaves
the building and on the same cars that arrived at Crocus leaves in
the direction of... the front line. Once again - does it on the
already recognized cars... Preliminary data and witness statements
give portraits of the attackers and quite clearly link them to
Islamic radicals... " he said.
"The wanted men are moving toward blocked border crossings where
there is active fighting and where every meter is saturated with
Russian security forces in order to make a manifest, demonstrative
crossing... The conclusion is obvious: any attempts to connect
Ukraine to the terrorist attack are absolutely untenable," he
said.'
MENAFN23032024000195011045ID1108013640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.