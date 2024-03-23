Azerbaijani Citizens Commemorate Victims Of Moscow Terror Attack Outside Russian Embassy In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani citizens are visiting the Embassy of the Russian
Federation in Baku to commemorate those who were killed in a
terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city
of Moscow, Azernews reports.
The citizens lay flowers in front of the embassy and pray for
the souls of the dead.
An online book of condolences has been opened by the
embassy.
Due to the tragedy, the national flag of the Russian Federation
was lowered to half-mast at the embassy.
The death toll in a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall
concert venue in Moscow has risen to 115.
