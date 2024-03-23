1 Killed, 3 Injured In Paktia Traffic Accident

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Four members of a family were killed and injured in a traffic accident in Gardez, the capital city of southeastern Paktia province, on Saturday, an official said.
Police Spokesperson Munib Zadran, told Pajhwok Afghan News, the accident happened at around 1:00 pm on Kabul Gardez road.
He said one member of a family was killed and three others got injured.
The injured had been shifted to the hospital but there was no update about their health condition.
