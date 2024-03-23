Man Injured In Night Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 19-year-old man was injured in Kharkiv as a result of an attack by enemy drones.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At 00:10 a.m., the city of Kharkiv came under fire from a Shahed UAV. It hit a municipal institution, causing the roof and premises on the third floor of the building to catch fire. During the repeated shelling, a 19-year-old man from a nearby private house was injured," wrote Syniehubov.

Russian kamikaze drones attack

In addition, about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne, Holubivka, Synkivka, and others. The towns of Odradne, Kolodiazne, Petropavlivka, and Kotliarivka were hit by airstrikes.

Russian troops also fired at the region from drones, MLRS, and self-propelled artillery systems, and dropped guided bombs. In the settlements of the Kharkiv region, houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.

As reported, two explosions occurred in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv during an attack by enemy drones.