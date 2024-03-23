               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Judokas To Contest Medals At 30Th International Thuringia Cup Judo


3/23/2024 5:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at the 30th International Thuringia Cup Judo for female cadets (u18) and juniors (u21) to be held in Germany on March 23-24, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on 15 judokas at the competition.

