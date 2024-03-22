Finland Remains The World's Happiest For 7Th Year, Afghanistan Ranks Last

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In the 2024 Happiness Report, Finland was named the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive year, while Afghanistan was identified as the unhappiest.

The World Happiness Report, done yearly by the United Nations, ranks countries according to factors such as life satisfaction, GDP per person, social support, health, freedom, generosity, and corruption.

This report is based on data from the Gallup World Poll and interviews with people in over 140 countries worldwide.

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive year. Other Nordic countries like Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden reached the top 10 happiest nations.

Afghanistan, which has faced a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban regained control in 2021, is ranked at the bottom of the list.

Iran, neighboring Afghanistan, holds little praise and ranks hundredth among 143 countries.

A new aspect of this report is that Lithuania tops the list for children and young people under 30, while Denmark is the happiest country for individuals aged 60 and above.

The report also states that, on average, those born before 1965 are happier than those born in 1980.

Another noteworthy point concerns the United States, which, for the first time since the inception of the World Happiness Report in 2012, dropped from the top 20 countries to 23rd place. This decline in happiness is attributed to a significant decrease in American well-being over the past 30 years.

