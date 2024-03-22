(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Playa del Carmen, Mexico, March 22, 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Karate Combat Kickback 2 is set to revolutionize the world of combat sports, and Big Red $Td's sister project, $CULO, will be playing a pivotal role as one of the event's key sponsors. This beachside battle, taking place at the stunning Parque de Fundadores in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, promises an unparalleled experience for fans and athletes alike.

As the mighty heavyweight champion Smilen' Sam Alvey defends his hard-won title against challenger Antonio Arroyo, the presence of $CULO, sponsored by Big Red $Td, adds an extra layer of excitement to the event. Karate Combat is renowned as the premier full-contact striking league, blending live-action karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine.

Featuring Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world competing in eight different weight divisions, Karate Combat is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide. Karate Combat boasts league ambassadors such as Bas Rutten, George St-Pierre, Lyoto Machida, and Stephen“Wonderboy” Thompson.

The event will also draw attention from influencers and celebrities, with notable attendees including MoonDaddy , Bitboy , Rodney , and of course George CryptosR_Us .

A Deep Dive into Big Red $Td:

Origins and Vision:



Big Red $Td is not just a meme trading project; it's a tribute to the rich heritage and innovative spirit of Cornell University. Founded on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, Big Red $Td embodies the ethos of its namesake, combining tradition with cutting-edge technology. The project's vision is to dominate meme trading while honoring Cornell's legacy of excellence.

The Cornell Connection:



Cornell University, with its storied history and academic prowess, serves as the inspiration behind Big Red $Td. From its iconic red and white colors to the beloved“Big Red” nickname, Cornell's influence permeates every aspect of the project. The decision to launch on the AVAX blockchain, rooted in Cornell research, further solidifies the bond between Big Red $Td and its alma mater.

Avalanche Blockchain and Cornell Influence:



The AVAX blockchain, built on research initiated at Cornell, provides the perfect platform for Big Red $Td's aspirations. Led by Emin Gün Sirer, the CEO of Ava Labs and an associate professor of computer science at Cornell, Avalanche represents a groundbreaking leap in decentralized systems. The collaboration between Cornell and Avalanche underscores the university's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Features and Ambitions:



Big Red $Td aims to dominate meme trading on the AVAX blockchain, leveraging its unique features and community-driven ethos. With its vibrant ecosystem and passionate community, Big Red $Td seeks to redefine the meme trading landscape while staying true to Cornell's values of integrity and excellence.

Fully Doxxed Team and Community Engagement:



The Big Red $Td team comprises experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds, united by their shared passion for blockchain technology and meme trading. With a fully doxxed team and transparent development process, Big Red $Td prioritizes community engagement and inclusivity, fostering a supportive environment for investors and enthusiasts alike.

The Future of Big Red $Td:

As Big Red $Td continues to gain traction in the crypto space, the team remains committed to its mission of dominance on the AVAX blockchain. With upcoming initiatives and partnerships on the horizon, Big Red $Td is poised to solidify its position as a leading player in the meme trading arena.

About $CULO:

$CULO, the sister project of Big Red $Td, is also set to make waves in the crypto world. With a focus on dominating trading on the Polygon blockchain, $CULO shares Big Red $Td's commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, Big Red $Td and $CULO form a dynamic duo, poised to disrupt the meme trading landscape across multiple blockchains.

