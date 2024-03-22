Qatar's IPI Surges 5.5% Yoy In January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Industrial Production index (IPI) in January 2024 reached 108.7 points, an increase of 4.0 percent compared to December 2023 and an increase of 5.5 percent compared to January 2023.

The Planning and Statistics Authority has issued the press release of industrial production index for January 2024, calculated using 2018 as a base year. This indicator reflects the growth of details of the growth of the various industrial economic sectors that make up it, with a different relative weight they have, such“Mining and quarrying” 82.46 percent,“Manufacturing” 15.85 percent,“Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply” 1.16 percent, and“Water supply” 0.53 percent.

It is also a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of productions of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period with respect to that in a chosen period called the base period, it studies and analysis the economic level of the state, and the growth of various industrial sectors in economy index details.

In the Mining sector, the index showed an increase by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month (December 2023), due to an increase in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 6.0 percent.

When compared to January 2023, the IPI of Mining increased by 7.6 percent due to the increase in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 11.1 percent.

In the Manufacturing sector, the index of this sector showed a decrease by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month (December 2023), The groups showed a decrease include:“Manufacture of beverages” by 7.7 percent, followed by“Manufacture of basic metals” by 6.3 percent, and“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products“by 0.1 percent. However, an increase was recorded in,“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 2.4 percent,“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 1.6 percent,“Manufacture of food products” by 0.8 percent, and“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 0.5 percent. No change noticed in the group“Printing and reproduction of recorded media”.

On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to January 2023, a decrease of 5.7 percent was recorded.

In the Electricity, gas, and supply sector, a decrease of 2.6 percent was noticed in the production of“Electricity” between January 2024 and the previous month (December 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (January 2023), an increase of 7.0 percent was recorded.

In the Water Supply sector, a decrease of 0.9 percent was noticed in the production of 'Water' between January 2024 and the previous month (December 2023).