'Will Send You To Jail': Delhi HC Warns AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj | Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi High Court on Thursday warned Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar that they could be sent to jail for not complying with judicial orders on the enactment of a law to regulate clinical establishments. The court told them that they were“servants of government” and couldn't have“large egos”.A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said,“What is troubling us is that the petitioner is highlighting the plight of a common man. He is telling us that all sorts of lab reports are being generated which are not true and correct and the common man is suffering.”“But it is your game of one-upmanship between the two of you and between the various factions that is going on. This is unacceptable to the court. You have to be practical and ensure that the touts do not benefit from the fight between these two people,” the bench said as quoted by PTI.

The bench said the court will ask a third party to handle things if the minister and the secretary are incapable of handling the issues.

“Don't do this with us otherwise you both will go to jail. We will have no hesitation in sending both of you to jail if the common man benefits from this. Both of you can't have large egos, you both are servants of the government and you both have to ensure that the common man benefits,\" the bench said while asking them,“What are you doing?”The court said the Delhi government should consider implementing the central government statute- The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, as per PTI reports.

In February, the court asked Bharadwaj and Kumar to be present before it after perusing an email that said the minister was not kept in the loop during discussions on the Delhi Health Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill high court was hearing a 2018 petition filed by Bejon Kumar Misra who had alleged that unauthorized laboratories and diagnostic centers were functioning in the national capital with unqualified technicians and giving incorrect reports to patients petitioner had argued before the court that pathological labs in the city are unregulated and pose a threat to the lives of citizens.

(With PTI inputs)

