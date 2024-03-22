Jordanians Rally In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- Following Friday prayer, thousands of citizens participated in solidarity marches through the capital city of Amman and other governorates in the Kingdom.These protesters condemned the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, the majority of whom are defenseless civilians, such as women, children, and the elderly.The marchers denounced the unfair treatment of the Palestinian issue by the international community and urged it to take responsibility for stopping Israel from committing more crimes against civilians in Gaza. They also emphasized the need to uphold international humanitarian law and international law.They emphasized their support for the wise Hashemite leadership in assisting the Palestinian people, advancing their rightful cause, and regaining their rights, and they expressed gratitude for the efforts undertaken and directed at all levels by His Majesty King Abdullah II to defend the Palestinian cause.