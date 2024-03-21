Harin Hails Australian Media Over Online Safety

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Tourism and Sports Minister Harin Fernando hailed the Australian media over the manner in which they ensure online safety.

The Minister said that if the murder of a Sri Lankan family in Canada or the alleged incident involving a woman and cricketer Danushka Gunatillake in Australia happened in Sri Lanka it would have been handled differently by the local media.

He said that real online safety is how the Australian media handled the Danushka Gunatillake case by not exposing the woman who made the allegations.

The Minister also said that people now know what is true and what is fake when a post is published on Facebook. (Colombo Gazette)