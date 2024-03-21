US To Issue More Special Immigration Visas For Former Afghan Allies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to an agreement between the Biden administration and Republicans in Congress, more visas are being issued for Afghans who worked with the United States.

It is expected that 38,500 special visas will be granted to Afghans by August under this new agreement, allowing an additional 12,000 visas to be issued.

Michael McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, stated that the new agreement allows for issuing an additional 12,000 visas. Still, the Biden administration and Republican senators had requested the issuance of 20,000 new visas.

However, since the particular immigrant visa program expires in 2026, it has been noted that the number of additional visas is less than the demand from former Afghans who worked with the US government.

Some American officials, who preferred not to be named, told Reuters that as of March 1st, more than 80,000 Afghans were awaiting visa issuance, of which one-fourth had been invited for final interviews.

The agreement to issue more visas for Afghans comes as, according to documented reports, hundreds of former government security officials and soldiers have been detained, tortured, and killed since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Increased visa issuance for Afghan allies amidst reports of atrocities underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

