Day 166 Of Genocide: Dozens Of Palestinian Civilians Killed In Ongoing Israeli Bombardment In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were Wednesday dawn killed and injured in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling of homes, buildings, and apartments in various areas of the Gaza Strip as the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against Palestinians enters its 166th day.

The occupation army bombed several areas in Gaza City, specifically Al-Rimal neighborhood and the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, west of the city.

WAFA correspondent said that 20 people were killed as a result of an Israeli missile bombardment that targeted a residential building west of Gaza City, adding that a number of people were killed, and others wounded, in a bombing by Israeli warplanes on Sidra area in the Daraj neighborhood east of the city.

The occupation army's artillery also bombed residential apartments in Mushtaha building opposite Shawa Hosari Tower in Gaza City.

WAFA correspondents pointed out that a large number of families are besieged in Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, amid tragic circumstances due to the ongoing occupation bombing of the neighborhood.

According to sources, the Israeli occupation army threw the patients outside the Shifa Medical Complex, and people transferred them to the Baptist Hospital in difficult health conditions.

The death toll from the Israeli warplanes' bombing of a residential house owned by Al-Habbash family in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip rose to 27, most of whom were displaced.

In Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, 6 people were killed following an Israeli airstrikes that targeted a house.

The areas east of Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip saw heavy gunfire by Israeli occupation army vehicles, killing a number of civilians and injuring others.